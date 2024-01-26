Gloucester community gathers on Australia Day 2024

Gloucester Showground played host to the 2024 Australia Day ceremony and community awards on Friday, January 26.
On what was a sweltering day, temperatures were on the rise by the time the program got underway at 8am, beginning with a welcome to country by Uncle Ken Eveleigh, followed by the flag raising ceremony (courtesy of the RSL Sub-branch) and singing of the national anthem.
There was a thanksgiving prayer delivered by Gloucester Australia Day committee president, Pastor Luke Hestor, before the serving of a hot breakfast provided by the CWA, Quota, Lions and Rotary clubs.
After breakfast the official program began with the welcome from Pastor Hester, a poem titled What is the Outback from Claire Reynolds, then speeches from Gloucester High School captains, Charli Macdonald and Mackenzie Schafer.
Up next was the presentation for the winners of the colouring-in competition, acknowledging the work of Gloucester's primary-school-aged emerging artists.
Gloucester Australia Day ambassador, elite athlete and newly qualified physiotherapist, Tayla Predebon, then spoke of her journey since growing up in Gloucester before going on to star in the National Rugby League Women's Premiership (NRLW).
Growing up here in the heart of this close-knit community has undoubtedly shaped who I am today- Gloucester Australia Day ambassador, Tayla Predebon
"As I look around today I'm reminded of the warmth, the togetherness, and the unique spirit that makes Gloucester so extraordinary," Tayla said.
Following Tayla's stirring speech was the presentation for the best small business display, which was taken out by The Ladybug Shop, with the category for business with large display going to The Majestic Family Store.
The next award was for local project of the year, which went to Connect Gloucester 2023. Local community business of the year went to Gloucester Post Office.
State member for Upper Hunter, Dave Layzell MP spoke of the accomplishments and community spirit within the Gloucester community. He thanked the organisers and all who contributed to making the day a success.
"The hard work of all the people is what makes this nation, whether you've been here for 30,000 years or whether you've been here for three minutes, the hard work that everyone puts in creating nation is what's important and today is about celebrating that," Mr Layzell said.
After Mr Layzell's speech and the reading of a message from federal member for Lyne, David Gillespie, the award for local citizen of the year was presented to Scott Chester, with local young citizen of the year going to Kaitlin Perry.
On display throughout the morning were vehicles from the Gloucester Auto Club and the Ulysses Motorcycle Club.
Local Project of the Year: Connect Gloucester 2023
Local Community Business of the Year: Gloucester Post Office
Local Young Citizen of the Year: Kaitlin Perry
Local Citizen of the Year: Scott Chester
Junior Female: Nikita Partridge
Senior Female: Debbie Taylor
Junior Male: Lachie Maggs
Senior Male: Earl McLachlan
Kinder: Toby Brooks
Year 1: Koby Gambrill
Year 2: William Andrews
Year 3: Maddie Boorer
Year 4: Dane Laurie
Year 5: Evie Kemp
Year 6: Bonnie Clarke
Best small business display: The Ladybug Shop
Best large business display: The Majestic Family Store
