Welcome our newest citizens

This Saturday, February 3 marks a significant milestone in the iconic Australian citizen ceremony.
The date marks the anniversary of the first ceremony, which was held at Albert Hall, Canberra 75 years ago.
On that day in 1949, seven people from seven nations became the first Australian citizens by conferral.
On Monday afternoon, January 29 the tradition continued when 22 Mid-Coast residents celebrated becoming Australian citizens at the newly opened Forster Civic Centre.
Performing the official duties was MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin, who was assisted by general manager, Adrian Panuccio.
Before presenting the newly minted Australians with there certificates, Cr Pontin read an official message from Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs, Andrew Giles.
"Thank you for deciding to become an Australian citizen.
"Today you join a nation that is one of the world's most successful multicultural societies," Cr Pontin said.
"With around half of all Australians either born overseas, or at least one parent born overseas.
"In Australia, everyone can be proud of who they are. And everyone should be respected, valued, and feel a sense of belonging.
"Today you join one of the most successful multi-cultural societies with around half of all Australians either born overseas.
"We are privileged to share this beautiful country with the world's oldest continuing culture.
"This is a fundamental part of who we are.
"For more than 60,000 years, First Nations peoples have cared for country.
"Appreciating and understanding this truth is a vital part of what it means to be Australian.
"Australians are united by our shared commitment to democracy, and the rule of law, and to freedom of speech, religion and association.
"Our diversity is our greatest strength and we prosper by embracing this.
"We believe in a society where everyone is equal, regardless of their gender, faith, sexual orientation, age, ability, race, national or ethnic origin."
