Birds and biodiversity on farms event coming to Craven

In good news for all ornithological enthusiasts, MidCoast 2 Tops Landcare Connection will be hosting a special Birds and Biodiversity on Farms event at Craven on Monday, February 19.
The event will feature a morning of bird spotting and lively discussion with Kristy Peters of BirdLife Australia, who will be on hand sharing her expertise on improving habitat for native birds on farmland, including an overview of the local bird diversity.
The morning will have plenty of opportunity to look for birds, as well as discuss the overall management of the property.
Kristy will be hosting the event at her Craven Farm, 'Makraili', where she and her family are actively managing 40 head of Angus, and several chickens on 101 hectare area.
Kristy and Matt have recorded 118 bird species, 14 reptile species, 10 frog species and 20 mammal species, including a couple of threatened species - grey-crowned babbler, little lorikeet, varied sittella, glossy black-cockatoo and eastern freetail-bat in just a couple of years.
They are Land for Wildlife Members who are in the process of establishing a permanent voluntary Conservation Agreement over the midslopes to hilltops which will permanently protect about 40 hectares of woodland, open forest and a rainforest gully.
They have also fenced off the riparian area to exclude the cattle which was partially funded by a Local Land Services grant.
Anyone interested in registering for the event can do so online at events.humanitix.com/birds-and-biodiversity-on-farms
