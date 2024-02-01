Gloucester - your 2024 telephone directory is on its way

Work has begun on the 2024 Gloucester Local Telephone Directory and that means it is time you ensured your details are correct.
The directory, brought to you by the team at the Gloucester Advocate, will be distributed in June and the deadline for phone listings, updates and changes is Friday, May 10.
Scan the above QR code and follow the prompts to update your existing listing, create a new listing or delete your listing.
Please be aware that some information you may have sent us via email prior to today may not have reached us due to a technical issue and you will need to re-submit your listing using the above QR code.
Also please contact us if you know of any persons who have moved away or are no longer with us, so their listing can be removed.
