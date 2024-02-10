Bonnie the handraised rufous bettong takes her first step into independence

Bonnie the rufous bettong has been transitioned into Aussie Ark's species recovery unit and the organisation's rufous bettong breeding and rewilding program.
The hand-raised rufous bettong has been in care since last October after she was abandoned by her mother.
Bonnie was a crowd favourite during the open days held over the summer holidays at the Ark, enjoying a cuddle and tickle as members of the public interacted with her species for often the very first time.
The rufous bettong is a little-known nocturnal marsupial which has been decimated in the wild due to feral predation.
They are an ancient member of the kangaroo family.
They hop like a kangaroo, have a pouch for young, but growl like a bear when agitated and carry nesting material in their monkey-like prehensile tails.
Operations manager Dean Reid was first 'dad' and famously shared Christmas with Bonnie, engaging her with baubles, tinsel and tree decorating.
Wildlife ranger, Riley Tydeman took over care in the new year, and Bonnie has gone from strength to strength.
"They are truly amazing animals and it has been a highlight of my career helping to hand-raise Bonnie," Mr Tydeman said.
He described Bonnie's transition into her new environment as a "delicate" procedure.
"We first introduce Bonnie into this environment with a playpen to keep her safe and more comfortable as she acclimatises to the world around her and starts interacting with other bettongs."
Mr Tydeman was delighted with how fast Bonnie adjusted. Within moments she exhibited wild behaviour; digging, foraging and eating.
Bonnie will use the playpen as "home base" as she weans off humankind and bonds with the bettongs.
In the not too distant future it is hoped she will have joeys of her own.
If you'd like to support Bonnie on this journey towards motherhood then you can do a digital adoption online or make a donation via aussieark.org.au.
