A vivid morning of tai chi and chai tea enjoyed by all at Waukivory hall

Waukivory Hall hosted the first of the weekly VIVID Friday activities with an introductory class in Tai Chi, held at the hall on the morning of Friday, February 1.
A group of five residents participated in the class which was supervised and assisted by Kathy Baxter.
Tai chi is a gentle, relaxing method of getting muscles moving in creative exercises and is known for its physical and mental health benefits, especially for seniors.
Following the class, the participants enjoyed a home-made brew of chai tea, providing the ladies with a chance to meet and tune up at the same time.
With the success of the initial gathering for VIVID Friday, the program looks set to continue beyond February.
The event seeks to gather members from within the local community to meet and "use the hall for good effect".
Anyone is welcome to attend on Friday mornings, with a small donation to the hall welcomed.
An optional "group walk" starts at 7am, with tai chi beginning 8am.
The Waukivory Hall Committee also wishes to gratefully acknowledges the Gloucester Recycling Centre's kind donation of a beautiful old piano. This will be the centre of attention at future celebrations held throughout the year, including barbecues and concerts.
