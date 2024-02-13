Gloucester Advocate
A vivid morning of tai chi and chai tea enjoyed by all at Waukivory hall

By Staff Reporters
February 13 2024 - 6:00pm
Waukivory Hall hosted the first of the weekly VIVID Friday activities with an introductory class in Tai Chi, held at the hall on the morning of Friday, February 1.

