Gloucester Invitational brings a new challenge to young cricketers

Gloucester is set to have a new fixture on its junior cricketing calendar with the staging of the inaugural Gloucester Invitational.
The best of the local under 14s will take on a team from Port Macquarie to be played at Gloucester's No. 1 Cricket Oval, on Sunday, February 25, beginning at 10am.
For many of the visitors, it will be their first chance to play on a turf wicket.
"A lot of the Port Macquarie players don't get to play on turf wickets, so when our guys have been up there playing inter-district matches we've sold the great idea of how good the wickets are that we've got in Gloucester," Gloucester Junior Cricket Association president, Steve Bignell said.
The format of the match will be a 30 over continuous game. This means that if the batting side is dismissed before facing their 30 overs, they restart their batting order until the assigned overs are completed.
Each bowler is allowed a maximum of six overs each, while batters can face up to 25 balls before having to retire not out.
Players will take drinks at the completion of 10 and 20 overs, with lunch taken between innings.
The format allows for a less formal approach, encouraging players to enjoy themselves and share the experience in a friendly atmosphere with their opposition.
"Some of our players that play in the district games will only play these guys on a match basis where they're the 'enemy' and you're not there for fun, you're there to win," Steve said.
"We want to push this game as a social event...we want these guys to enjoy themselves, families get together and just have a fun day of cricket."
Although organisers are downplaying the "non-competitive" aspect of the match, there is sure to be some motivation for the winning club to take home the trophy - a signed Steve Waugh bat donated by Port Macquarie Junior Cricket Club president, Steve Mitchell.
