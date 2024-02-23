Your guide to events across the valley

Markets Guide
February
Nabiac Farmers Market, Nabiac Showground, Saturday February 24 from 8am. Tuncurry Market, John Wright Park, Saturday February 24 from 8am. Old Bar Markets, Old Bar Reserve, Sunday February 25 from 8am. Pacific Palms Market, Pacific Palms Community Centre, Sunday February 25 from 8am. Gloucester Farmers Market, Billabong Park, Saturday March 9 from 8am.
Gloucester Garden Club
February 28
Gloucester Garden Club will meet for the first time in 2024 at the Uniting Church Hall in Cowper Street, from 10 am. The topic for discussion, led by various experienced members of the club, will be "Taking the Mystery out of Home Composting and Mulching". Please bring your own plate and mug for morning tea, a plate of goodies to share if you are able, an entry for the flower and/or fruit and vegetable competitions, any items for the Trading Table or Show and Tell and questions for our gardening expert Mandy to answer.
Barrington Brickfest
March 3
Barrington Public School's Brickfest is on again on March 3. Even bigger than last year with over 30 exhibitors and 90 tables of LEGO with brand new exhibits. Tickets will also be available at the door.
International Women's Day morning tea
March 8
An invitation is extended to all interested persons to attend a morning team to celebrate International Women's Day hosted by Gloucester VIEW Club on Friday, March 8 at Gloucester Uniting Church Hall commencing at 10am. Cost is $15 per person and includes some delicious homemade goodies. The Guest speaker is Trudy Schultz, Upper Hunter Woman of the Year. The 2024 for International Women's Day is theme is "Count Her In". For catering purposes RSVP by March 5 to 0401 686 699 or email mayburybev@gmail.com.
