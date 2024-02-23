Your guide to events across the valley

Gloucester Garden Club will meet for the first time in 2024 at the Uniting Church Hall in Cowper Street, from 10 am. The topic for discussion, led by various experienced members of the club, will be "Taking the Mystery out of Home Composting and Mulching". Please bring your own plate and mug for morning tea, a plate of goodies to share if you are able, an entry for the flower and/or fruit and vegetable competitions, any items for the Trading Table or Show and Tell and questions for our gardening expert Mandy to answer.