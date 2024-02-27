Luke's in charge of the Magpies

LUKE Blyton will have his first experience coaching a senior side when he takes the reins of the Gloucester Magpies for this year's Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League competition.
"One of the committeemen, Brian Holstein, asked me if I was interested,'' Blyton said.
"I gave it a bit of thought and agreed. I've only coached junior sides before, so this will be a new challenge.''
However, Blyton added the Magpies look set to field a young team this year.
"So I guess it won't be that different,'' he said.
Blyton said numbers have gradually started to build at training.
"I think we had eight there the first night. Last week we had 16, so it's improving,'' he said.
He expects this will be the trend as the season gets closer and the weather cools, which a planned trial game will also bring a few more players out.
Last year eight sides contested the one-grade Northern Conference. Gloucester were semi-finalists, without ever really looking like troubling the heavyweights. The Magpies bowed out in the opening week of the finals.
The Magpies also had a contingent travelling from Newcastle each weekend. Blyton isn't aware if that'll be the case again this season.
"As far as I know they'll all be local blokes,'' he said.
The Magpies have a trial lined up against Walcha on March 23 and Blyton expects the season will kickoff in mid-April.
A front rower, Blyton played all his football in the Newcastle-Hunter area, mostly for Raymond Terrace.
At this stage he's undecided if he'll pull on the boots this year.
"I'll have a look and see how the side is shaping up,'' he said.
Meanwhile, the Gloucester junior Magpies will have a come and try day at Berties Oval on Saturday, March 2.
This will run from 10am to noon.
Junior rugby league returned to Gloucester two years ago with the club fielding teams in the Group Three juniors which takes in clubs from the Great Lakes, Manning and Hastings area.
The club is currently taking registrations for the season which kicks off on Saturday, April 13.
