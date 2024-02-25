MidCoast Council pay dispute settled

A "media" report that MidCoast Council did not accept a $900,000 settlement for underpaying MidCoast Assist staff has been debunked by general manager, Adrian Panuccio.
In July 2021 the NSW Local Government, Clerical Administrative, Energy, Airlines and Utilities Union (United Services Union) lodged a dispute in the NSW Industrial Relations Commission on behalf of various employees and former employees of MidCoast Assist.
"No offer was made to settle the matter for $900,000," he said.
"The final settlement figure was $199,672.55."
Mr Panuccio said provision also was made for the ongoing payment of:
"No legal fees were incurred in relation to the matter."
Mr Panuccio was sharing the information after Peter Epov raised the matter before the start of the council ordinary meeting this Wednesday, February 28.
Claiming the underpayment stretched back to 2015, Cr Epov also asked what was the final settlement figure and how much did council have to pay for any legal fees associated with the case.
