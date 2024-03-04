6.3 GA sport

Gloucester Women's Bowling Club final of the Thelma Bolton Pairs was played on February 28 between Penny Gibson, Lorraine Ratcliffe and Cheryl Tull, Bev Germon.
After Six ends Bev was starting to get worried that the flag pole was looking bare and finally managed to get one shot to save the knickers Cheryl and Bev started to settle down and won seven more ends but Penny and Lorraine proved to good for them and came out the winners 20-10 Congratulations ladies on a great game.
Lorraine and Penny also won the point score for the day.
Social Bowls
There was one rink of triples and one of pairs played with the following results: K O'Brien, J Burley defeated S Cross, K Green 20-9; P West, J Everett, J Sheely defeated J Carson, J Ridgeway, H Banks 20-13.
The draw for the Bonnie Hazelwood Triples has been done and the following games set down to be played March 6: C Wallace, P West, K Green to play J Everett, J Stevens, B Germon; K O'Brien, H Banks, D Pritchard to play C Tull, D Buckton, J Burley.
Don't forget to mark the general meeting to be held on Sunday, April 7 on your calendar.
See you on the green
Jack High
Thursday men's bowls, February 29
A very small starting quota of only 20 players due to the forecast of extremely hot weather.
As it turned out we only managed to get ten ends in before the committee called it quits as the the temperature was 42 degrees in the shade. Funnily enough all three games were tied after ten ends.
The scores at stumps were as follows: Norm McLeod- Norm Stuckings- Mark Groves were even with Rob Gibson- Garry Moss- Jim Henderson 10-10 Mike Way- Max Stevens- Ken Bryant- Mark Tull were even with Col Beattie- Alex Laurie- Ben Phillpott- Vic Hebblewhite 9-9 Don Meihloff- Terry Carson- Stephen Hurworth were even with Chris Pritchard- Neville Atkins- Ian Tull 7-7
Saturday Mixed Bowls, March 2
Only eleven starters due to the unpredictable weather and Pennants. Thanks to Julie Kriss for playing swinger.
Two games of triples were played with the scores being: Joan Ridgeway- Sue Cross- John Andrews beat Sue Bryant- Don Meihloff- Nico Duynhoven 34-7 (20+27) Julie Kriss- Ken Bryant- Dennis Bartlett beat Julie Kriss- John Hughes- Steve Kriss 19-11 (14+8)
Pennants
Both the No2's and the No6"s were at home this weekend. Due to the wild storm that ripped through town both matches were suspended after 16 ends. The remaining ends are to be played at a later date.
Both teams were performing well at the time of the postponement. The Twos were trailing 34-40 to Forster and the Sixes were ahead 59-34 against Lansdowne.
Valley Motors Men's Fours Championship, March 3
The quarter finals of the men's Fours were played today in another day of hot weather. The results were: Neville Atkins- Steve Higgins- Mike Sheely- Kevin Everett defeated Paul Sheridan- Norm McLeod- Vic Hebblewhite- Kevin Burley 24-12 Bob Jones - Max Stevens- Gordon Pritchard- Jim Henderson defeated Terry Davies- Chris Pritchard- Garry Moss- Bob Newitt 24-11 Peter Jones- Jason Collins- Mark Tull- Col Linton defeated Don Meihloff- Dennis Bartlett- Bob Charman- Andrew Henderson 24-14 Joe Pfeifer- Tony Tersteeg- Rob Heininger- Allan Rose defeated Ron Jones- Ben Philpott- Craig Yates- Adam Clements 17-16. Good luck to the Semi Finalists next week.
Last Wednesday the Gloucester Golf ladies held their annual Beginners' Day event to welcome new players.
The event was a team ambrose event over nine holes, with each beginner placed in a team with two or three regular players. There was a great turnout of 19 players there to have fun and to get to know each other.
The winning team was Liane Markey, Dorothea Betts, Rhonda Nightingale and Carolyn Davies with a score of 32 net (for nine holes). It was only one shot to the next team, with balls going to the team of Vicki Coombes, Anne Maggs and Dale Rabbett (on 33 net). The group then shared morning tea and a few stories about the best/most amusing shots of the day (and of the putts that were 'that close' to going in).
This Wednesday is opening day with a stableford event. Visitors from Emerald Downs and Harrington Waters are joining us for the day - as they enjoy playing on our great course.
The Super Sevens for the week ending Friday, March 1 attracted a big crowd and the winner was Dave Mann with 17 points. It was a tight crowd of ball-winners with just two points separating all seven winners: Craig McLeod, Dave Mann and Jim Dunn 16, Wayne Maddalena, Graham Hjorth, David Hjorth and Steve Yates 15.
On Saturday, March 9 the Gloucester Golf Club will be playing an Individual Stableford sponsored by Leveltec and the following week there will be another individual Stableford.
In spite of the hot and humid conditions, nine people achieved PBs at Saturday's Gloucester District parkrun: Phineas Hester, Matt Eisenhuth, A J Fry, Elana Pope, Isabella Fisher, Kaitlyn Beggs, Rosemary Knudsen, John Rosenbaum, Robyn Beggs. Thanks to those parkrunners who visited our course from Newcastle and Raymond Terrace, and local tourists from Booral.
