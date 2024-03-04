Davies' close win in veterans golf

Carolyn Davies needed a count back with a good score for her win at the Gloucester Veteran Golfers outing on Tuesday, February 27.
The event, an Individual Stableford sponsored by Anne and Col Roser, attracted a good-sized field on a warm and fine day after a week or so of dismal golfing weather.
The winner on a count back on 38 Stableford points was Carolyn Davies; the runner up, also scoring 38 points, was Rod Burrows. These two were followed by six ball winners headed by Ken Kelly, Mark Stone and Arthur Pointing all with 36 points; next was Peter Sate alone on 35, Trevor Sharp also alone on 34; Gai Falla picked up the last ball on 33 points after a count back.
The Nearest-to-the-Pin at the 4th and 13th holes was won by Tony Burnett who finished up 800 cm from the hole; at the shorter 6th and 15th holes new member Amanda Robertson was the best of the women veterans at 425 cm with Chris Clarke doing the job for the blokes a tad closer at 300 cm.
On Tuesday 5 March Elaine and Bill Murray will sponsor the traditional Beginners Day with a Two Person Ambrose followed by a lunch to welcome any new players to the course and club; the following Tuesday there will be an Individual Stableford.
On a day when a clutch of players finished just under or just over net par in their round Paul Garland, with a score one-under-par, took out the March Monthly Medal at the Gloucester Club on Saturday, March 2.
The event was an Individual Stroke event sponsored by the Arkwood Family in a field threatened by thunderstorms in the afternoon that eventually interrupted play for over an hour.
The winner of the Monthly Medal with a net round of 71 was Paul Garland. The top net score in A grade went to club captain Ben Veitch, 72, and the grade's best gross score of 78 was turned in by Paul Blanch. In B grade Brian Osborne, 73, had the winning net score while John Parish's 88 off the stick was the best gross score in the grade. It was a different story in C grade with Paul Garland taking out the net and gross trophies with his 71 and 92 respectively. Balls were won by Paul Garland 71, Ben Veitch 72, Brian Osborne 73, John Parish, Blake Murray and Steve Benson 74.
Mitch Young was the only player across the field with his name on the Nearest-to-the-Pin card at the 180-metre 4th and 13th holes; there was nary an A or C grader in sight! At the 6th and 15th holes, only A and B grade players were represented with Paul Blanch finishing 361 cm away in A grade and Trevor Sharp a little closer in B grade at 323 cm.
The long drives at the 8th and 17th holes were turned in by Paul Blanch, Brendon Murray and Blake Murray representing the three grades.
The Super Sevens for the week ending Friday, March 1 attracted a big crowd and the winner was Dave Mann with 17 points. It was a tight crowd of ball-winners with just two points separating all seven winners: Craig McLeod, Dave Mann and Jim Dunn 16, Wayne Maddalena, Graham Hjorth, David Hjorth and Steve Yates 15.
On Saturday, March 9 the Gloucester Golf Club will be playing an Individual Stableford sponsored by Leveltec and the following week there will be another individual Stableford.
