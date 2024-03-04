Davies' close win in veterans golf

The winner of the Monthly Medal with a net round of 71 was Paul Garland. The top net score in A grade went to club captain Ben Veitch, 72, and the grade's best gross score of 78 was turned in by Paul Blanch. In B grade Brian Osborne, 73, had the winning net score while John Parish's 88 off the stick was the best gross score in the grade. It was a different story in C grade with Paul Garland taking out the net and gross trophies with his 71 and 92 respectively. Balls were won by Paul Garland 71, Ben Veitch 72, Brian Osborne 73, John Parish, Blake Murray and Steve Benson 74.