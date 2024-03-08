Open day for Gloucester women golfers

It was opening day of the golf season for the Gloucester Golf ladies on Wednesday, March 6 with visitors from Harrington Waters and Emerald Downs joining us to make a field of 30 players in an individual stableford event.
The sun was shining, the fairways and greens in great condition and new friends being made as we tackled the challenge of Gloucester golf course.
Division 1 was won by Faye OBrien from Emerald Downs (ED) with 35 points, with locals managing to take out Division 2 (Margaret Dunn on 34 points) and Division 3 (Moya Harris on 33 points).
Balls went to Jenny Dykstra (ED) on 33 points; Wendy Thompson (ED) and Karen Howarth (both on 32 points); Carolyn Davies, Debbie Sate and Julie Paterson (all on 31 points); and Eva Curlisa (ED) on 30 points to round out the ball rundown.
The nearest the pins were won on the 4/13th by Wendy Thompson (Division 1), Margaret Dunn (Division 2), Pat Burrows (Division 3); and on the 6/15th by Carolyn Davies (Division 1) and Cheryl Goodrich (Division 3).
This Wednesday will be a stableford event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.