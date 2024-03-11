Bushman to bid for two sides next season

Yates said the lack of a back-up side hindered Gloucester's campaign this season. The Bushmen bowed out of the competition when beaten by Great Lakes in the minor semi-final at Tuncurry a fortnight ago. The game was abandoned due to rain, with Great Lakes 3/48 at the time. Great Lakes moved through to the final as they finished third, however, they were well beaten by Wingham in the preliminary final.