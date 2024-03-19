Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Nominations called for Gloucester's 2024 sporting awards

March 20 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Versatile and talented athlete Courtney Webeck will be the guest speaker at the Gloucester sport awards night in May. Tickets are on sale now.
Versatile and talented athlete Courtney Webeck will be the guest speaker at the Gloucester sport awards night in May. Tickets are on sale now.

GLOUCESTER'S annual sport award presentation will be held on Saturday, May 11 at Gloucester Bowling and Recreation Club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.