Nominations called for Gloucester's 2024 sporting awards

GLOUCESTER'S annual sport award presentation will be held on Saturday, May 11 at Gloucester Bowling and Recreation Club.
The night will recognise the achievements of the area's sporting groups for 2023.
Nominations will be accepted for all categories including Local Legend, over 75 years and sport star of the year until Friday, March 29.
Either a digital or hard copy photo of each nominee is required with the nomination.
Tickets will be on sale at Gloucester Furniture Zone and Flooring until Saturday, April 29.
Ticket sales will be limited to 150 and no bookings will be taken after the closing date.
Each year, the sports committee invites a guest speaker to entertain those who attend the event.
This year, the committee is fortunate to have attained the services of local, Courtney Webeck.
Courtney is a truly inspirational young woman of many talents who has achieved so much in a very short time and has proved that living in a small country town is no impediment if you really want to succeed.
"Having 20/20 vision doesn't define you in life, but being unable to have sight of your goals does,'' Courtney said.
"Being born with less than 5 per cent vision has challenged me in more ways than I could ever imagine.
"Playing cricket and tennis on the international stage as a dual athlete for Australia to winning two world titles in tennis and captaining the Aussie women's cricket team to a 7 wicket win over England and winning national titles in multiple sports has taught me to show up every day and be courageous in achieving my goals."
Courtney will outline her career, her current achievements and her role as an ambassador for Blind Sports Australia during the presentation evening.
Member clubs have less than two weeks to submit their nominations, remembering that not only the players should be recognised for their contributions to their chosen sports. The club administrators, coaches, match officials and any long serving 'senior' (75+) members also deserve recognition.
The night showcases all that was good in Gloucester sport during the past 12 months.
