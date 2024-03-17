Gloucester Advocatesport
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Gloucester's 145th parkrun attracts 46 starters in cool conditions

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated March 18 2024 - 11:39am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE was a rainbow leading to the pot of gold which was the start of the 145th Gloucester 5km parkrun in District Park on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.