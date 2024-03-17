Gloucester's 145th parkrun attracts 46 starters in cool conditions

THERE was a rainbow leading to the pot of gold which was the start of the 145th Gloucester 5km parkrun in District Park on Saturday.
A crowd of 46 walkers/runners saw locals joined by visitors from Inverell, Tamworth, Maitland, Singleton, Medowie and a couple from Cygnet in Tasmania. The visitors were mostly returning for another event, while Claire Hutton was doing her first run in Gloucester, and local Matthew Perry was venturing out for his first ever parkrun.
David Kemp was the first male finisher in 23.26, with Cassandra Burgess the first female in a personal best time of 24.45.
Cassandra was joined by a large group of another 15 runners/walkers clocking in PBs - Paul Armstrong, Natalie Rayner, Kaitlin Perry, Nick Barton, Aj Fry, Evie Kemp, Jamie Andrews, Martin Miles, Phil Cornish, Kaitlyn Beggs, Rod Eckels, Emily Perry, Tamara Perry, Trish Pindsle and Suzanne Hedditch. The cooler conditions seemed to suit everyone.
The event was run by a group of volunteers including Alison Lyon, who managed to time keep while in a moon boot for her foot (using that as an excuse to do her job from a very comfortable chair).
Kristy Cho was scanning after only completing two parkruns, with regular volunteer Di Mansfield handing out tokens.
Sharon Burke was guiding the group from behind as tailwalker - signing up for the role as an incentive to turn up, while Jen Sage was taking photographs on course, relaxing after her PB the week before.
See you next week at 8am on Saturday (every Saturday of the year) at Gloucester District Park. You can walk, run or volunteer. Registration is free at www.parkrun.com.au/register.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.