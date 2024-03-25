Gloucester Magpies showing promise

Clancy Johnson was strong and will trouble opposition with his speed. Connor Farley, playing his first game, was safe and will be a handy addition to the side. Trav Johson was solid in attack and defence and worked tirelessly in the middle. Harry Moore and Brad Scott were also strong in their first game for some years. All in all a promising start. The season is meant to start on April 13 and hopefully a draw will be out this week.

