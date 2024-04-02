Gloucester players team with Taree West for Manning hockey competition

GLOUCESTER players will again be represented in Manning Valley Hockey competitions this season.
The club will combine with Taree West to play in the division four juniors on Friday nights and division three in the men's senior grade on Saturdays.
"Many of our players turned out with Taree West last year,'' Gloucester Hockey secretary Jo Charlier said.
"We are putting a combined team in with Taree West on Friday nights in division four. They will be wearing Taree West uniforms.
"We are also putting in a division three side, combined with Taree West, wearing Gloucester shirts.
"This team is sponsored by Bucketts Building Supplies.''
Jo said a number of Gloucester players would also be represented in Taree West division two and one sides.
The division one teams play in the Mid North Coast Hockey League, a competition involving sides from the Manning and Hastings-Port Macquarie associations.
"We are also putting in a division three Gloucester men's team (wearing Gloucester shirts), sponsored by the Roundabout Inn,'' Jo continued.
Gloucester's summer social indoor hockey competition finished last week and will resume in term four of school.
Manning Hockey president Frank Birkefeld described Gloucester's involvement in the association, especially the junior Friday night program, as 'fantastic'.
He added the link with the Taree West club enables promising Gloucester players the opportunity to play in a higher division.
This can also open the way to representative opportunities, with Gloucester players involved in Manning sides at state championships last year.
Mr Birkefeld added that across the board team nominations at junior and senior level are on par with 2023.
The Manning season-proper will be underway this weekend, with the juniors on Friday night and the remaining grades on Saturday.
Some trial games were played leading into the Easter weekend.
Meanwhile, Manning will host the state under 14 boys championships in May. This will be conducted over three days.
