Full time licence awarded to 104.1FM Bucketts Radio

A full time community radio broadcasting licence has been allocated to Gloucester Broadcasters Association Incorporated (Bucketts Radio) in Gloucester.
Bucketts Radio was the sole applicant in response to the Australian Communications and Media Authority's (ACMA) advertisement and has been operating a temporary community radio broadcasting licence in the area for 14 years.
In its application, Bucketts Radio demonstrated that it is highly engaged with the local community and also responsive to community needs.
The licence has been allocated for a period of five years, after which time Bucketts Radio is eligible to apply for its licence to be renewed.
Bucketts Radio broadcasts programs such as Stories From The Past - a local history program presented by the Gloucester District Historical Society, Grahame's Hospital Requests - songs played for residents in the local aged care facility, and other local programs presented by volunteers.
Bucketts Radio provides local news, information, a wide variety of music and more. Tune in on 104.1FM, the Community Radio Plus app or at www.buckettsradio.com.au.
