Bush fire danger period comes to a close

By Staff Reporters
March 28 2024 - 6:00pm
The Bush Fire Danger Period (BFDP) ends at midnight, March 31 in 36 Local Government Areas (LGAs) including MidCoast and Port Macquarie-Hastings.

