Qualifier for match play

April 2 2024 - 5:00am
GLOUCESTER Golf Club conducted the annual Derros Day in the form of a four ball better ball stableford with the win going to Dave Robbins and Bruce McKechnie. The event doubles as a qualifier for the club's four ball match play knockout championship.

