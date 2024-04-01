Qualifier for match play

GLOUCESTER Golf Club conducted the annual Derros Day in the form of a four ball better ball stableford with the win going to Dave Robbins and Bruce McKechnie. The event doubles as a qualifier for the club's four ball match play knockout championship.
It was a good autumn day with only a touch of rain hanging about and temperature ideal for good golfing while the course was in fine condition following the rain and sunshine of the past few months.
Winners, with a good score of 47 and a count back were Dave Robbins and Bruce McKechnie.
Second also on 47 were Paul Coote and Brian Osborne. Balls were won by Dave Robbins and Bruce McKechnie 47, Paul Coote and Brian Osborne 47, Dave Parish and Rob Parish 44 and by Gary Reynolds and Adnrew Badham 44.
The top individual player was Paul Coote, who scored 40 points.
Dave Robbins was next on 37 points though needed a count back to do so.
Nearest to the pins at the 4th and 13th holes were won by Steve Macdonald in A-grade and Brendon Murray in B-grade. They finished 358cm and 650cm from the hole respectively. There was a full complement of winners at the 6th and 15th holes with NTPs going to Jamie Andrews, 284cm, in A-grade, Dave Mann, 575cm, in B-grade and Mitch Andrews, 666cm, in C-grade.
In the long drives at the 8th and 17th holes the three men's grades were represented by Steve Williams, Trevor Sharp and Shaun Yates while Dale Rabbett was the best of the women golfers off the tee.
Super Sevens for the week ending Friday, March 29 was won by Rod Burrows with 17 points and a count back from the top ball winner Derek Wand also scoring 17 points.
Next in line were Ken Kelly, Jim Dunn and Denver Webb, who all scored 15 points.
This Saturday Gloucester golfers play for the April monthly medal.
This is an individual stroke event sponsored by the Arkwood family.
The following Saturday, April 13, Rob Moore sponsors a four person ambrose. Both events are tipped to attract strong fields.
