Classic working boat restored to its former glory

The restoration of a 100-year-old one-time general purpose work boat has been a true labour of love for Gloucester-based Scarborough Engineering owners, David and Patrick Scarborough.
The vessel, originally part of a fleet owned by the Maritime Services Board to ferry workers across the Sydney Harbour, was destined for the scrap heap before being rescued by Sydney boating enthusiast Simon Leake.
Scarborough Engineering has undertaken a full restoration of the one time open work boat, renamed the Waratah, using both modern and traditional techniques.
The 22 foot vessel was built by Pritchard Bros in Balmain in the 1920s, a company which was in the boat building business from the 1890s until the 1930s.
After the fleet was retired, the Waratah was auctioned off in 1962 and returned to the water as a pleasure boat cruising Pittwater, on Sydney's northern beaches.
Reluctant to scrap the historic vessel after it had once again been retired, the Waratah was gifted by the owners to Scarborough Engineering in 2012 while it waited to find yet another new owner.
"We stored the boat for 11 years until a new owner was found," David said.
"Boats from this time period are becoming very rare, it is important we save our maritime history," he said.
It has been fitted with a state-of-the-art Vetus electric in-board six kilowatt motor with DH Porters running gear.
"It's (motor) is the only one in the country; it was only released at the Italian Boat Show six months ago," David said.
Newcastle-based Catavolt supplied the lithium car batteries and control system while solar panels were fitted to top off the boat's green credentials.
Boats from this time period are becoming very rare, it is important we save our maritime history.- David Scarborough.
"The boat has been restored in a period style with all modern structural repairs hidden from view, with classic white hull, varnished engine box and trims."
Canvas covers and stylish cushions were custom made by Trik Trim, Forster.
"Waratah is from a time period where beautiful hull shapes and lovely lines combined with great workshop was appreciated."
Visiting Forster while the vessel was undergoing trials on Wallis Lake, an excited Mr Leake explained it would be moored at his Mangrove Creek property on the Hawkesbury and used primarily by his family for fun and recreation.
He also will be displaying it at an upcoming show at the Royal Yacht Club, Newport.
Mr Leake owns a 325ha 'hobby farm' running 46 Belmont Red cattle, with a three kilometre creek front.
"I have always liked classic boats."
A sentiment which has extended to housing and furnishings where the family live in a restored 1898 Queen Ann Federation house in Thornleigh.
"I was going to build a boat myself," he said.
He then outlaid $5000 to restore a salvage boat. "But it was fibreglass."
Mr Leake said the restoration was beyond his initial expectation.
"It is a gem; it is beautiful; I love everything about it.
"It will be something to potter around in on weekends."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.