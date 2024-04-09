Magpies home for opening match

GLOUCESTER Magpies are due to start the Newcastle and Hunter Northern Conference Rugby League season on Saturday against East Maitland at Gloucester.
Eight sides will again contest the premiership, Gloucester, East Maitland, Aberglasslyn, Mallabula, Morpeth, Karuah, Hinton and Paterson.
The competition will be played over 16 rounds, with the finals starting on Saturday, August 16.
Gloucester has a new coach, Luke Blyton, who will have his first experience in charge of a senior side. He takes over from club legend, Anthony 'Rambo' Alladice, who took the Magpies to the semi-finals both seasons in his tenure.
The Magpies finished fifth last year.
Gloucester showed promise in a trial game against Walcha played last month and Blyton said earlier he expects they will field a young side this year.
GLOUCESTER'S Lower North Coast women's 10s rugby union season got off to a soggy start when the opening game against Wauchope at Wauchope was a victim of the wet weather.
No decision has been announced on when or if the game will now be played.
There's further frustration this week as the Cockies have the bye, so they won't get on the field until the round three clash against Manning River Ratz at Taree.
Gloucester defeated the Ratz in last year's grand final to claim the club's first premiership.
The Cockies are paired with Forster-Tuncurry in this season's premiership as the Dolphins don't field a women's side.
Meanwhile, Gloucester players are expected to figure strongly in the Lower North Coast team to play Mid North Coast in a representative clash at Coffs Harbour on Saturday, May 5.
While women's competition in the Mid North Coast and Lower North Coast are played as 10-a-side, the representative match will be the traditional 15-a-side game.
The clash will be used as a guide for selection of the zone side for the Country Championships later this year. In 2025 the game will be played in the Lower North Coast area.
