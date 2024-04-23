New date added to military remembrances calendar

On the eve of Anzac Day, it's time once again to honour and reflect on those brave Australians who have served and died for their country as part of the nation's military.
With a tradition that dates back more than a century beginning with the Gallipoli landings of 1915, Anzac Day is a time to remember not just those from the Great War, but all who have served.
This year a new date will be acknowledged on the calendar of Australia's military remembrances, with the addition of the inaugural MEAO (Middle East Area of Operations) commemoration.
To be held on July 11, the day honours those ADF personnel who served in conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan between 2001 and 2021.
The commemoration marks the date the federal government announced there were no more troops in Afghanistan, bringing Australia's longest military engagement to an end.
To familiarise and connect a younger generation with this era of Australian military history, the RSL, through its Sub-branches, has created the Postcards of Honour creative learning activity for primary and high school students.
The program invites students to learn about the importance of the MEAO commemoration and write and decorate a postcard to show a past or present service person that they support them and appreciate their service.
According to Gloucester RSL honorary secretary, John Salter, it's a way of reaching those of an age for which the conflict may have possibly involved family members or even parents.
"All of what has been commemorated in the past is stuff that kids of today have no relationship with, whereas this theatre of operations is contemporary; it only finished two years ago," John said.
"So it could be their fathers, mothers, uncles and aunties that were involved in this, so the kids of today have first-hand exposure to what possibly their parents and relatives may have gone through.
"It's not something like a black and white photo sitting in a frame on a shelf or a piano of their great, great, grandfather."
So far Gloucester Public and St Joseph's Primary schools have committed to the program.
Ahead of that will be the annual Anzac Day commemoration, beginning the traditional dawn service at the Memorial Clock Tower beginning at 5:30am on Thursday, April 25.
Following the dawn service will be a second service, beginning with an assembly at Club Gloucester at 10:30am before proceeding once again to the clock tower at 11am.
Should there be inclement weather on the day, the second service will take place at the recreation centre. The 5:30am service will be held at the clock tower regardless of the conditions.
Members of the public are invited to join veterans and currently serving members of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) along with RSL Sub-branch members for either or both ceremonies on the day.
On Wednesday April 24 the Ladies Auxiliary will be holding a fundraising stall in Church Street where people can purchase lapel badges to show their support and help to maintain the sub-branches operations.
