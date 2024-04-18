Letter: Gloucester Next - Community Table Talks

Dear Gloucester community,
How lucky are we to live in such a beautiful and vibrant place. Our community is dynamic, diverse and definitely very active.
The Gloucester Chamber of Commerce and Gloucester Transitions Inc. are inviting everyone to a series of table-top conversations about our shared future.
There's a lot happening in our town and region - hear what you can get involved with, put forward your ideas, network with others, be heard and above all have some fun.
The idea is simple - bringing people together to discuss and plan - engaging with people who have positive and progressive aims and want to imagine a sustainable, exciting future for Gloucester.
Do you have suggestions for businesses, volunteering, social services, events, arts and culture, rural issues, youth support, and more?
Please join us for great conversations. We will acknowledge what we already have (it's a lot!). The inspiration for going forward? Its you - we need your voice, insight and community spirit. You will be heard and included in a welcoming space.
Choose a date or come to all three. Do you have an idea for a table-top conversation? Let's plan.
May 1, 5.30-7pm, Gloucester Senior Citizens Hall
May 9, 12-1.30pm, Gloucester Uniting Church Hall
May 23, 6.30-8pm, Gloucester Senior Citizens Hall
Venues are accessible to all. Light refreshments available
Please RSVP to phone 9061 3288 or via email hello@gloucesterchamber.com.au.
Julie Lyford (Facilitator) - and Chair Gloucester Transitions
Matt Clinch - President Gloucester Chamber of Commerce
