Gloucester Advocatesport
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

East Maitland overpower brave Magpies

April 15 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darcy Alladice's progress is blocked by two East Maitland defenders in the clash at Gloucester.
Darcy Alladice's progress is blocked by two East Maitland defenders in the clash at Gloucester.

EAST Maitland overpowered a brave Gloucester 56-6 side in the opening match of the Newcastle and Hunter Northern Conference Rugby League competition played at Gloucester.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.