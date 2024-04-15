East Maitland overpower brave Magpies

EAST Maitland overpowered a brave Gloucester 56-6 side in the opening match of the Newcastle and Hunter Northern Conference Rugby League competition played at Gloucester.
The visitors had applied to the league a fortnight earlier to be promoted to B-grade as they have been bolstered by players from the Abermain and West Maitland clubs. Both have gone into recess.
East Maitland proved far too strong for a Magpie side that struggled following the death of a fellow player in a truck accident earlier that day. Gloucester were competitive for much of the first half before the game skipped away in the last 10 minutes. East Maitland went to the sheds leading 40-0.
The Magpies stuck to the task in the second half, scoring the first try to newcomer, fullback/centre Tom Quinn. East Maitland didn't add to their tally until the 20th minute of the second half, before scoring again just before fulltime.
Darcy Allardice received a best and fairest point from the referee and was the tireless for Gloucester.
Craig Murray led from the front. Travis Johnson And Lucas Summerville tackled stoically.
Try scorer Quinn was solid while another newcomer, Jarrod Sharp, was solid and will be a huge asset after a few more games with the side.
Dillon Schultz and Anthony Shults were also strong.
On Saturday the Magpies will be away to Mallabula with the times to be advised.
"It was a tough day but the club is so proud of the way everyone handled themselves,'' club president Rod Summerville said.
