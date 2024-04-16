Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Second time sweeter for Gloucester Show's Young Woman of the Year

RK
By Rick Kernick
April 17 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Representing the town in an ambassadorial role may be sweeter second time round for Taylah Eyre-Hughes, winner of this year's Gloucester Show Young Woman of the Year award.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.