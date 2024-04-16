Second time sweeter for Gloucester Show's Young Woman of the Year

Representing the town in an ambassadorial role may be sweeter second time round for Taylah Eyre-Hughes, winner of this year's Gloucester Show Young Woman of the Year award.
Prior to winning this year's event, Taylah was the recipient of the 2020 Gloucester Showgirl award, as the competition was known at the time.
Due to the combined effects of COVID and flood events that saw the postponement of the Gloucester Show for three years, what should have been an exciting 12 months of Taylah's reign instead saw the cancellation of many of her official activities.
Hopefully this time around will be significantly different.
"There's definitely going to be a lot more opportunities compared to the first time around when there were a lot of restrictions on what we could and couldn't do," Taylah said.
"It'll be different this time around because there will be the opportunity to be out there in the community to do a lot more things and bring more into the show this time around."
Since moving to Gloucester from Maitland seven years ago, Taylah has involved herself in a variety of community projects.
From Rotary club activities to organising a fundraiser for mental health and wellbeing support organisation, Beyond Blue - a project that raised close to $5000 - Taylah has sought to contribute to her adopted community.
With the Young Woman of the Year title she has set a focus on encouraging a new generation of show participants to ensure the traditional community event remains relevant and active for years to come.
I'm definitely a rural girl - heart in and heart out- Gloucester Show Young Woman of the Year, Taylah Eyre-Hughes
"It's about influencing young people to start coming in and being a part of local shows, because in future years there will be a need for the younger ones to take over the reins to keep these things going.
"This role is not just getting younger women to be involved, it's about getting all the younger generation to come in and help and be part of it, whether it's being on the committee or volunteering on the day or bringing something that people can look at as well."
