Full day of footy for junior and senior Magpies

Mr Blissett said providing a full day of football in Gloucester has been an ambition for the junior league. He said this has been achieved by ensuring the junior sides play at home the same day as the senior team, which plays in the Newcastle and Hunter Northern Conference. Mr Blissett was heavily involved in the resurrection of junior rugby league in Gloucester. This started with come and try days in early 2022 and these sparked enough interest for the junior club to reform.