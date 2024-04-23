Mid-Coast disability parking to go under the microscope

Councillors have agreed with a call from Cr Katheryn Stinson to undertake a review of disability parking.
In NSW, a mobility parking permit allows you to park in spaces showing the international symbol of access for people with a disability, Cr Stinson told fellow councillors attending the April MidCoast Council ordinary meeting.
"Within the MidCoast Council area we have many of the allocated parking spaces, some of these spaces have been in place for many years," she said.
"As years go by the parking spaces may not all be placed in the best location, for example the kerb and guttering could be too high for accessible to building entrances, or the need for the space may have changed due to a business relocating.
"I am calling on council to review all our disability parking spaces.
"The report is to include the current spaces we have, if they meet current Australian Standards (compliant), parking spaces accessible, and if still relevant.
"The report is also to include if a strategic planned work is required in this area."
The NSW Government introduced the inclusion act in 2014, which requires councils to have a disability action plan to show what has been done for people with a disability to live work and play equally in their community
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.