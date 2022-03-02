news, local-news,

Gloucester's inaugural Picnic in the Park is having back on track after not proceeding last year due to COVID. Ironically, Gloucester Business Chamber had decided to run with the picnic idea and forgo the annual Chill Out winter festival because of COVID in 2021. According to event organiser Melissa Leitch, the chamber was trying to find an event that could be run on a smaller COVID-safe scale as opposed to a large festival. The original plan was to run the picnic in July, when Chill Out traditionally ran, however, COVID-restrictions forced the chamber to postpone the event until September. But that didn't fly either, so the chamber has chosen a new date of Saturday, March 19. "Third times a charm," Melissa smiled. "The whole point is to try to do something. COVID has ruined things over the pasted two years. This will be just a nice, enjoyable day out." Picnic in the Park will feature some of favourites from the Chill Out festival, like a car, motorbike and tractor show and a kids entertainment area. All the these spaces will be free to enter, however, the 'intimate' picnic area that will be set up at the rear of the stage in Billabong Park will have an entry fee. RELATED: Lend a hand for Chill Out "You'll need to get a ticket to come to the area and enjoy the music," Melissa explained. "You can either bring your own picnic or pre-order a picnic basket which includes the entry fee." Tickets and picnic baskets can be purchased via Trybooking. Entry tickets cost $10 per adult or $5 per child (with three years and under free with a paying adult). Options for a full meal picnic basket complete with drinks, dessert, a picnic rug and handmade timber crate are $120 for a family of four (additional children can be added for an $15 per child) or $95 for a couples picnic (with a bottle of wine). "The crates have been made by Gloucester High School students and we've sourced the food from local businesses or local producers as much as possible," Melissa explained. The whole event runs at Gloucester Billabong Park from 9am until 6.30pm, while the picnic portion, with live music from Heath Lancaster and Gloucester duo Charles Tonks and Adelaide McIntosh, runs from 11am until 2pm. You can expect to see the car, motorbike and tractor show from 9am - noon. The kids entertainment area, which is to include jumping castles, a big slide, mini putt putt, Zorb balls, laughing clowns, a petting zoo and a rock climbing wall, will run from 9am - 3pm. And there will also be a local art display from 9am - 2pm. The evening is set to finish off with a family-friendly movie presented by the Gloucester Rotary Club for a gold coin donation.

