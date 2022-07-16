Gloucester Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Gloucester Lions celebrated their 53rd Changeover on Wednesday July 6.

RK
By Rick Kernick
July 16 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gloucester Lions celebrated their 53rd changeover with the board being inducted by new District Governor, Denise Bruce, at the Gloucester Soldiers Club on Wednesday, July 6.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.