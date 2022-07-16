Gloucester Lions celebrated their 53rd changeover with the board being inducted by new District Governor, Denise Bruce, at the Gloucester Soldiers Club on Wednesday, July 6.
For Denise, who has been a member of Gloucester Lions Club for 16 years, the ceremony marked her first official function as District Governor.
Various Gloucester charities received cheques on the night, including prostate and breast cancer support groups, Legacy, Bucketts Way Neighbourgood Group Meals on Wheels Service and Bucketts Radio.
District Governor Denise was also presented with a gift from Gloucester Lions.
Gloucester Lions meets on the first Wednesday of the month at Club Gloucester in Denison Street, Gloucester. If you would like information on becoming a Lion please contact Jeannette 0432 232 170 or Gary 0411 803 488.
