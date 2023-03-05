Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Probus Club re-elects management team for 2023

Updated March 7 2023 - 2:26pm, first published March 6 2023 - 5:30am
Re-elected at its annual meeting are the Probus Club's treasurer Robyn Franks, secretary Judy Earle and president Robert Sparke. Photo supplied.

Gloucester Probus Club will continue into 2023 with an unaltered committee of management following the annual general meeting last Thursday.

