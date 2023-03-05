Gloucester Probus Club will continue into 2023 with an unaltered committee of management following the annual general meeting last Thursday.
The management committee remains with Robert Sparke as president, Judy Earle as secretary, Robyn Franks as treasurer and vice president Dennis Buckton.
The six-member committee includes Marguerite McNamara, who is also the tour director, Christine Redman, Rae Davies, Peter Hazell and John and Leanne Parish. Auditor and public officer is Bev Fagan.
The fun, friendship and fellowship travel club will head to Morpeth on March 23 for a day visit to the historic Hunter River town.
The club meets on the first Thursday of each month in the Uniting Church Hall. Guest speaker for the April meeting is a representative from Services NSW.
