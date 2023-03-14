Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Show 2023 to be held 24 - 25 March

By Rick Kernick
March 15 2023 - 5:30am
Entrants in the ring events will be able to collect points towards gaining entry into the Royal Easter Show in Sydney (Taylor Norley pictured). File photo.

Gloucester Show returns to its regular schedule this month after three years of delays, postponements and cancellations, and at this stage everything seems back on track.

