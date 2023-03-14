Gloucester Show returns to its regular schedule this month after three years of delays, postponements and cancellations, and at this stage everything seems back on track.
The annual event is to be held from Friday, March 24 to Saturday, March 25 and will feature all the events and attractions we've come to love about the show, plus a few new things for the kids.
A first for the show will be the musical entertainment duo The Lemon Drops who will be performing their award-winning music, roving and conducting creativity workshops throughout the day on Saturday.
There's also a treasure hunt where kids will be able to collect the Agricultural, Horticultural and Pastoral Association (AH&P) logos from around the showground and enter them, with the winner drawn at the grand parade on Saturday. The winner then gets to press the button to launch the fireworks on Saturday night.
There will be the school visits on the Friday where stage one students will be able to experience things like the reptile display, a Rural Fire Service display, billy boiling and the chance to taste some damper.
Following the popular response last year, organisers will once again be running a courtesy bus on the Saturday.
Radio stations 2RE and Breeze FM will each be running a competition giving away free passes to the show.
For entrants in the ring events, those entering cattle or horse events will be able to collect points towards gaining entry into the Royal Easter Show in Sydney.
"We will be running the group two junior dairy judging at the show this year, and the winners of that (winner and runner-up) will both have the opportunity to go on to the dairy judging at the Sydney Show," Gloucester Show secretary, Lorraine Forbes said.
As well there will be the lawn mower races, post splitting, demolition derby, wood chop, pie eating, pavilion exhibits, sideshow alley, jumping castles and slides, food stalls and more.
Whatever your interest, you're sure to find it at the show.
Events start at 8am for both days. The showground is located Showground Road, Gloucester.
Admission (non-members): Friday, adults $10, pensioners $5, children 16 and under free; Saturday, adults $15, pensioners $10, children 16 and under $10, family (2 adults, 2 children) $40.
