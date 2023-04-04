Jessican Kernahan has been helping out at the Gloucester Show for so long it seemed inevitable that one day she would be selected to represent it as the Young Woman of the Year.
For the 18-year-old Gloucester native, her family's involvement with the annual event form some of her earliest memories - memories that have made a lasting impact.
"There's probably photos of me in a pram in the showground with the family helping out, and I've always watched the other women go through and have always wanted to be just like them," Jessica said.
"The show's a good way of bringing the community together, giving the community a bit of fun and giving them a chance to showcase their skills."
Jessica has been heavily involved with Gloucester Rotary Interact and has been helping out the show committee for many years, acting as a steward at this year's event, along with other volunteering commitments within the community.
I'm excited for the experience and the connections and being able to represent Gloucester- 2023 Gloucester Young Woman of the Year, Jessica Kernahan
Having now attained one of her early childhood ambitions, Jessica is currently focused on a more recent goal.
She's working towards a degree in rural science at the University of New England in Armidale. Upon completion, Jessica is planning to work as an agronomist with the aim of bringing her acquired skills back to the Gloucester area.
For the girl who grew up on a dairy farm in the region, it seems no matter where she goes, Gloucester will always be home.
Which is not surprising given her dedication to the town.
Asked what the Young Woman of the Year title means to her, her response is selfless, reflecting her dedication to her hometown.
"Showing other people what Gloucester has and how good of a town Gloucester is."
