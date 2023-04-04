Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Jessica Kernahan named Gloucester Show Young Woman of the Year

RK
By Rick Kernick
April 4 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2023 Gloucester Young Woman of the Year, Jessica Kernahan. Photo supplied.
2023 Gloucester Young Woman of the Year, Jessica Kernahan. Photo supplied.

Jessican Kernahan has been helping out at the Gloucester Show for so long it seemed inevitable that one day she would be selected to represent it as the Young Woman of the Year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.