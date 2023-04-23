Following a three year hiatus, the Stratford Community Hall burst back to life with a good old fashioned country bush dance.
The hall was dressed up with fairy lights and colourful bunting, outdoor seating and a barbecue, making for a perfect April evening, with many in attendance commenting on what a great space the Stratford hall is for events.
Newcastle folk band The Water Bombers provided a lively musical experience, calling the dances for the inexperienced and those a bit rusty on the dance floor. The band were thoroughly entertaining and jumped on board with the cancer fundraising by donating $100 of their fee to the Cancer Council.
The event was a sell-out with those in attendance hailing the night a success. The foot stomping, clapping and laughter made for a great atmosphere. The dance floor was filled with people having fun and the outdoor area provided a great opportunity to meet up with friends and neighbours.
A fun night and great community spirit combined to raise money for local cancer support groups. The Gloucester Lions Club supplied the barbecue and also raised money for local causes.
The bush dance made a profit of $550 which was divided between the men's and women's cancer support groups in Gloucester. These local groups are valuable in helping support anyone who has been touched by cancer - not only prostate cancer and breast cancer.
A huge thanks goes out to all who attended and who made it such a fun night and a successful fundraiser. Also, many thanks to The Water Bombers, Julie at Killer Graffix, Walt and the team at the Gloucester Visitor Information Centre, the Gloucester Lions Club, and Gloucester Community Radio.
With the success of this year's event it is hoped to make it an annual event. Watch out for details in March 2024.
Gloucester Prostate Support Group (president Steve Pennicuik) meets every fourth Thursday at the CWA Hall at 5.30pm, and the Gloucester Breast Cancer Support Group's president Kathy Leimgruber can be contacted on 0428 589 150.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.