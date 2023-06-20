Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Gloucester Community Garden providing fresh produce for free

RK
By Rick Kernick
June 20 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Since 2021, Gloucester Community Garden has been cultivating fresh, natural produce and making it available free to the local community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.