Since 2021, Gloucester Community Garden has been cultivating fresh, natural produce and making it available free to the local community.
The work done by the group's members is a labour of love, with their only stipulation being for the public to take only what they need, leaving the rest for others.
Following on from a previous enterprise known as The Tucker Patch, several members banded together with the view to creating a sustainable community garden.
Soon others with similar aspirations joined the ranks and the Gloucester Community Garden was born.
Located in Gloucester District Park, the garden area was allocated by MidCoast Council to the volunteers to look after on council's behalf. Following the usual process of community consultation, the project was green-lighted and the group has been hard at work ever since.
According to volunteer Pat Burrows, the garden is located in an ideal location for all concerned.
"It's a great site. It's really central and so many people pass it every day, it's just great to have people coming through and talking to us and asking our advice," Pat said.
The group currently has more than 50 members with about 700 Facebook followers.
Their approach is to adopt organic processes as much as possible, running workshops to share knowledge, and encouraging health and usefulness to the community.
Despite some initial skepticism about the project from sections within the community, opinion has since been overwhelmingly positive regarding the group and what they have accomplished.
"Since we've been working there we haven't heard anything negative at all, everybody's been telling us how fabulous it is and what a great idea it is and we're really pleased about that," Pat said.
Earlier this year the group, with the assistance of grant funding, were able to construct a shed to house their equipment. Sadly, the structure's completion came days after the death of member and treasurer, Mike Coleman.
Fittingly, the shed was named in his honour, with the group placing a small sign on the shed, saying simply "Mike".
"He was a very vibrant and enthusiastic person and he was instrumental in the organisation getting the shed done," Pat said.
"Then the day after it was done he died of a stroke, so we just put his name on it so we remember - it's very fitting."
Anyone requiring further information can contact the Gloucester Community Garden group via their website: gloucestercommunitygarden.org/ or via their facebook page.
