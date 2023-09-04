Gloucester Advocate
First rugby premiership for Gloucester Cockies

By Phil Wilkins
Updated September 5 2023 - 12:21pm, first published September 4 2023 - 10:00am
GLOUCESTER Cockies women's 10-a-side rugby team put behind them two minor premiership losses to the Manning River Ratz this winter to claim the club's first major premiership trophy in defeating their arch-rivals, the Ratz, 17-10, at Taree Rugby Park.

