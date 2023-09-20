Gloucester High School's newly elected school captains and student representative council (SRC) members have been inducted.
Congratulations to newly elected school captains, Charli Macdonald and Mackenzie Schafer, along with senior SRC leader, Kailtyn Commons.
Congratulations also to the new SRC team: Findlay McIntosh, Blake Walker, Jaxon Griffis-Powick, Louis Want, Rahni Cardy, Alice Murphy, Amy Rumbel, Olive Kelly, Janella Brooks, Tiko Samson, Amy Fry, Charlotte Todd, Locky Moulds, Charlie Bignell, Liam Wamsley and Irelyn Want.
The school's Leadership Assembly held on Friday September 8 also saw the awarding of Distinction Certificates and, for the first time ever, two Gold Awards to Ella Howe and Natalie Rayner.
Gloucester High School is fortunate to have such a talented and dedicated pool of students who are sure to lead the school with confidence and pride.
