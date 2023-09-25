Tea and scones were the order of the day when Bucketts Way Neighbourhood Group (BWNG) hosted a special morning tea celebrating 70 years of Meals on Wheels in Australia.
A group of about 50 people attended the event held at the BWNG office on Tuesday September 19, including federal member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie MP, MidCoast mayor, Claire Pontin, and Meals on Wheels NSW network support consultant, Tim McGovern.
Also in attendance were volunteers, both past and present, whose contributions have ensured the program's ongoing success since local implementation in 1974.
BWNG CEO, Anna Burley thanked all who had contributed to Meals on Wheels in the Gloucester community, while underscoring the need for the service it provides.
"We find that Meals on Wheels is a crucial service and a vital service for the older members of our community," Anna said.
Since its beginning in Melbourne in 1953, Meals on Wheels has grown to become an integral service for many elderly people living at home. The service provides about 4.5 million meals delivered by 14,000 volunteers in NSW alone, each year.
With a slogan of More Than Just a Meal, the service also ensures those it caters for are safe and well simply by checking in with them with each meal delivery.
According to Tim McGovern, the ideals of care and support underline the organisation's model of service delivery. It is through organisations such as BWNG that many elderly people are able to remain independent.
"They provide a social contact and a wellness check when they're delivering a very nutritious meal, so that means people over the age of 65 - usually they're people in their 70s, 80s, and 90s - they can continue to live in their own home, which is where they prefer to be, rather having to go into institutional care," Mr McGovern said.
