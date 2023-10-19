Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Community Shop relocates to Church Street

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 23 2023 - 11:37am, first published October 19 2023 - 12:00pm
Community Shop Volunteers on hand for the official opening of their new shop on Church Street. Photo supplied.
The Gloucester Community Shop has relocated to new premises, thanks in no small part to the assistance of the Men's Shed, who carried out the operation with what could only be described as "military precision".

