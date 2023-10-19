The Gloucester Community Shop has relocated to new premises, thanks in no small part to the assistance of the Men's Shed, who carried out the operation with what could only be described as "military precision".
Begining at 7:30am on Saturday September 30, the Men's Shed crew of Alan, Dave, Tony, Graeme, John and Barry had the move completed by 1pm. Their manpower, ute and trailer were essential for carrying out the move, all of which they provided generously and in the good spirit the 'Shed' is known for.
After five years in their previous premises in King Street, the Community Shop was forced to move due to the sale of the building. They were fortunate to find a new home in the old Bucketts Way Electrical shop at 22 Church Street.
Securing the new premises is great news for the Community Shop, however, the relocation only came about through a lot of hard work by a dedicated team.
Working throughout the weekend were volunteers Fay F, Jan, Tessa, Fay R, Rossanne, Rose Maree, Cheryl, Joan, Brenda, Christine, Stephen, David, and Doug, who generously gave up their time over the long weekend.
Organisers also expressed their thanks to all the other volunteers who graciously contributed their time and effort whenever they were able, and without whom the project would not have been the success it was.
They said, 'We'll move you Saturday morning, 30th September, but we're not doing Sunday because that's the Grand Final', so I said that's fine!- Community Shop volunteer, Di Relf on the offer from the Men's Shed to help them move.
With all the hard work over the weekend the shop ready for opening on the following Tuesday morning.
The new premises was treated to an official opening ceremony held on Saturday, October 14, with those present enjoying the celebration with a cake provided by Hebby's Bakery.
According to Community Shop volunteer, Di Relf the new site has worked out well with six rooms providing additional space.
"It's absolutely amazing. People are saying 'look at all the room you've got, you could have a party in here without touching all the walls'," Di said.
The Community Shop is located at 22 Church Street, Gloucester and is open from Tuesday to Friday 8am - 2pm, and Saturday 8am - 12pm.
