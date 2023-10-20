The Rotary Club of Gloucester is celebrating the work of outstanding apprentices and trainees, and the club is looking to local businesses to nominate their best and brightest.
The awards seek to recognise those making the most of their training through hard work and application to their emerging career - whatever the role happens to be. It is also to acknowledge the businesses and organisations that have provided them with that opportunity.
According to Gloucester Rotary's vocational team member, Valda Barron it's all about making the most of the opportunity to establish their career while adding value to their employer.
"We're asking businesses how long has the apprentice been with them, how easy are they to work with, their punctuality, how have they improved from when they started, and how have they added to your business," Valda said.
Of course, these are just suggested criteria with employers welcome to advance their apprentice/trainee based on other relevant factors, such as attaining industry or community awards.
The apprentice and trainee awards are a part of Gloucester Rotary's program of recognising excellence within the community - a variable platform that last year focused on customer service within local businesses.
When an opportunities come up, it just sets them on the right path- Rotary Club of Gloucester vocational team member, Valda Barron
While the competition is likely to draw those in the early stages of their career, it is in no way limited by age restriction. It is equally open to adult and mature aged people venturing into a new career path later in life.
Apprenticeships and traineeships provide a learning pathway that combines paid on-the-job training and formal study with a Registered Training Organisation. They provide a way to gain nationally recognised qualifications while earning a living.
The apprentice or trainee finishes their higher-learning program equipped with practical skills and a formal education. This combination of theoretical and hands-on experience is prized by employers across many industries and professions.
Nominations for Gloucester Rotary Apprentice and Trainee Awards close Friday, November 10 with the awards presentation to take place at the Gloucester Bowling Club on Tuesday, November 28.
Nomination forms are available from the Visitor Information Centre, or via email: valdabarron@icloud.com, jwmf1973@hotmail.com, or ernie.abey@outlook.com
All entries to be returned via email or dropped into the Rotary box at the Information Centre.
