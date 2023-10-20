Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Rotary to recognise outstanding early career employees

RK
By Rick Kernick
October 20 2023 - 3:00pm
Rotary Club of Gloucester are to award outstanding apprentices and trainees and are looking to local businesses to nominate their employees. Picture Shutterstock.
The Rotary Club of Gloucester is celebrating the work of outstanding apprentices and trainees, and the club is looking to local businesses to nominate their best and brightest.

