It is said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day.
And that will definitely be the case on Monday, October 30 when the CWA Evening Branch invites all to their annual cancer support fundraising breakfast, to be held at the CWA rooms on Church Street, Gloucester.
Around 18 volunteers will be on hand to prepare a lavish breakfast of bacon and eggs, tomatoes, toast, fruit, cereal, juices, tea and coffee for those in attendance, all for an entry fee of $15 per person which will go towards supporting locals afflicted with cancer.
What began as the Pink Ribbon Breakfast about 20 years ago as a breast cancer fundraiser has been expanded to include the local prostate cancer support group.
That's how it is in a small town, someone's been touched by cancer or knows someone who has, perhaps family or a neighbour, and the support has just grown- CWA Evening Branch member, Barbara Reichert
The combined work of these two organisations has reached outward to provide support and funding to those suffering the effects of any type of cancer.
According to CWA Evening branch member, Barbara Reichert, the event continues to expand as more and more people become involved and help support the cause.
"We started off very small with about 30 supporters but now it has grown and we could have more than 70 on the 30th, because there's so many touched by this wretched disease," Barbara said.
Food is served from 7:30am to allow time for people to attend before work or school.
All money raised will be distributed between Gloucester breast cancer and prostate cancer support groups, with proceeds directed to those in need within the community.
The funds provide cancer sufferers and their families with financial assistance to help offset costs associated with their treatment, such as fuel and travel expenses.
"The groups help with fuel to get people to Newcastle or Port Macquarie," Barbara said.
"They all need help to get them to these places, we're not in a city so we have to get them help someway or the other."
