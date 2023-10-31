The Gloucester Cockies women's rugby union side capped off a highly successful year with an evening of glitz and glamour.
Under the guidance of Chris Marchent, the women's side dominated throughout the season, taking out the minor premiership before continuing on to their grand final victory over the Manning River Rats.
The Roundabout Inn was filled to capacity for theclub's presentation night which included entertainment by local talent Shonia Bonita, along with special guest speaker and captain of the Wallaroos women's Australian rugby team, Piper Duck.
We were elated by how well it went. Once we had Piper Duck coming the ticket sales jumped from about 40 people to about 130 within seven or eight days- Gloucester Cockies Rugby Union club president, Jamie Searle
In addition to making herself available for the event, Piper also donated a signed Wallaroos jersey to the club to be auctioned off at the end of the night.
In what was a glitzy night for the club, attendees enjoyed a three course meal, presentation of awards, and much telling of tales regarding all things rugby.
Prior to the auction, Gloucester Cockies captain Hannah Yates invited the team up to share the recent news that one of the players had been diagnosed with cancer and that proceeds from the auction would be donated to her and her family.
It was a moment that encapsulated the bond between team and club members, standing together to support one of their own in her journey ahead.
MC for the evening, Mr Ken Maslen opened the bidding with an offer from sponsor and publican, Stuart Carruthers. After that, the auction escalated rapidly with two interested syndicates going head to head for the win.
In the end a decision was reached to combine money from the two parties to form a grand total of $25,000 raised with the jersey be generously handed to the Roundabout Inn for public display and enjoyment of the local community.
This year's organising committee would like to extend their thanks to the generosity of the sponsors, supporters, players and their families, and all those involved in this event.
The Gloucester Cockies rugby union club will hold its annual general meeting at the Roundabout Inn November 2 at 6:30pm
