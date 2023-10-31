Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Gloucester Cockies women's rugby end of season presentation

RK
By Rick Kernick
November 1 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2023 premiership winners, Gloucester Cockies women's rugby union side. Picture supplied.
2023 premiership winners, Gloucester Cockies women's rugby union side. Picture supplied.

The Gloucester Cockies women's rugby union side capped off a highly successful year with an evening of glitz and glamour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.