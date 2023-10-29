Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Aussie Ark takes possession of parma wallabies

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 30 2023 - 3:38pm, first published October 29 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aussie Ark operations manager, Dean Reid with Australian Reptile Park mammal and bird keeper, Lauren Hunter transferring the Parma wallabies. Picture supplied.
Aussie Ark operations manager, Dean Reid with Australian Reptile Park mammal and bird keeper, Lauren Hunter transferring the Parma wallabies. Picture supplied.

Conservation organisation Aussie Ark has teamed up with Australian Reptile Park to transfer two endangered parma wallabies from the Central Coast to the Barrington Tops.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.