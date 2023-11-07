Gloucester Advocate
Meals on Wheels presents BWNG with 'Helping Hands' award at their AGM

RK
By Rick Kernick
November 7 2023 - 12:00pm
BWNG Meals on Wheels team; Nicole Cooke, Gail Ellis, Julienne Huntriss, Anna Burley, Cherie Moore, Naomi Watson. Picture supplied.
Acknowledging their invaluable contribution to the Gloucester community, the Meals on Wheels organisation has presented Bucketts Way Neighbourhood Group (BWNG) with the Helping Hands Award.

