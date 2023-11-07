Acknowledging their invaluable contribution to the Gloucester community, the Meals on Wheels organisation has presented Bucketts Way Neighbourhood Group (BWNG) with the Helping Hands Award.
The presentation, which was received by BWNG CEO Anna Burley, was made during the Meals on Wheels annual general meeting held in Sydney.
"It was for things over and above the work we do on a day-to-day basis," Anna said.
As well as delivering nutritional meals to those in need, BWNG also assisted by Meals on Wheels by participating in a social research project that tabulated the value of the meals service, both to the recipient and also the volunteers who deliver the service.
They also participated in a recipe analysis, the data from which is to be used in a study by University of Wollongong dietetic students to determine and maximise nutritional value of meals provided to clients.
"We submitted about a dozen recipes for them to review, and that's a project still underway," Anna said.
"But that adds value to our service, by really making sure that we hit the nutritional guidelines."
BWNG has been partnering with Meals on Wheels for more than a decade, with dedicated volunteers providing meals and social connection to many within the community who might otherwise struggle to support themselves.
The service ensures that older persons are able to remain in their own home for longer while receiving meals containing the nutritional value required to keep them in good health.
"Nutrition is a huge thing. If you've got a wound, you have to have good nutrition to heal that wound, and you have to have good nutrition for day-to-day living," Anna said.
"Also, having the volunteers visit each day is often the only contact the client will have at times."
