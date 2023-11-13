With Christmas just around the corner, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Gloucester Support Group will hold its annual toy raffle at the bowling club on Sunday, November 19.
The yearly fundraiser raffles off an array of toys - purchased mostly from local businesses - with all proceeds going to support the rescue helicopter service.
According to the group's secretary treasurer Jo Fitzpatrick, the toy raffle is aided greatly from the assistance and cooperation provided by Gloucester Bowling Club.
"Gloucester Bowling Club is actually one of our big supporters for this. They allow us to set up about a week beforehand and they actually help run it," Jo said.
"We do the toy raffle and then the bowling club donates, and then you have individuals who will donate because their loved ones have used the helicopter service."
The toy raffle is one of several fundraisers the group conducts each year, along with their dinner auction, St Patrick's Day trivia night and a golf day.
For a small town, the community has done so much for us. Gloucester really do support us- Rescue Helicopter Gloucester Support Group secretary treasurer, Jo Fitzpatrick
Westpac Rescue Helicopter Gloucester Support Group has been operating for more than 25 years, during which time it have raised more than a million dollars for the cause - a remarkable accomplishment for a town the size of Gloucester.
"For a small town, the community has done so much for us. Gloucester really do support us," Jo said.
The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Services across Australia fly on average around 6000 hours per year and perform an average of more than 2000 missions per year.
Their missions include search and rescue, hospital transfers and responding to coastal and inland emergencies.
The 2023 Westpac Rescue Helicopter Gloucester Support Group toy auction will be held at the Gloucester Bowling Club on Sunday November 19, with tickets on sale from 1pm to be drawn at 2pm.
