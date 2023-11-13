Gloucester Advocate
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Westpac Rescue Helicopter Gloucester Support Group toy auction fundraiser at Gloucester Bowling Club

By Rick Kernick
November 14 2023 - 5:00am
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Gloucester Support Group will be holding their annual toy raffle at Gloucester Bowling Club on Sunday, November 19. File image.
With Christmas just around the corner, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Gloucester Support Group will hold its annual toy raffle at the bowling club on Sunday, November 19.

