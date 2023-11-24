THE cricket T20 match between the NSW blind side and a Gloucester X1 scheduled for Sunday has been postponed due to wet weather.
Gloucester Cricket's Rod Summerville explained that the outfield at the Gloucester Oval is fine, but the wicket area is unplayable following rain this week.
"We tried to get a roller on it on Thursday but it was just too wet, so we had to make the call,'' Rod said.
He assured the match will go ahead at a date to be determined early next year.
"We'll probably look at sometime in February,'' he said.
The Gloucester side was to be made up of players from the under 17s and T1 teams.
Other team members were to travel to Gloucester on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.