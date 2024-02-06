Citizen of the year award goes to Scott Chester of Gloucester police

After more than 35 years in the police force, there wouldn't be much to surprise Senior Constable Scott Chester.
But when his name was called out as Gloucester Australia Day Citizen of the Year winner for 2024, the veteran officer seemed more surprised than anyone.
The NSW Police sector supervisor and 15 year Gloucester resident was acknowledged for his contribution to the local community during the Australia Day ceremony held at Gloucester Showground on January 26.
"I was very surprised, I wasn't expecting it. I'd read all the other nominations and I didn't think I had a chance in hell of winning," Scott said.
"I was happy to be nominated, to be recognised, but I was not expecting that."
In addition to his work within the police force, Scott has been recognised for the Christmas lighting displays he decorates his home with each year. It's a tradition he's maintained for more than 10 years and involves a substantial investment in time, labour and cost.
Scott estimates that he spends about $3000 per year in maintaining the display, replacing worn out and broken equipment with new. As with any relatively fragile outdoor equipment, he's constantly at the mercy of the weather.
The display involves months of setting up and tearing down, and as expected, a sizable power bill to match.
"I'll get my electricity bill in a couple of weeks so that might sway my decision whether I keep going or not," Scott said.
"I always look forward to the February electricity bill after I've had my Christmas lights up."
As overwhelmed as he was with the award, Scott confided that this is not the first time he has received such an honour.
While stationed in Inverell in 2005 he was awarded the town's Citizen of the Year gong, as well as receiving an Outstanding Community Service certificate during his time at Delungra, a small town outside of Inverell.
Originally from Newcastle, Scott has made a home in Gloucester and has earned the respect of the local community. It is a situation that continues to influence his approach to his job.
"When you live and work in a small country town, you treat everyone like you expect to be treated; it's a quality that all of us that are stationed at Gloucester adhere to," Scott said.
