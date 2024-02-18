Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Gloucester Scorpions to hold information day for prospective players

RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated February 19 2024 - 11:54am, first published February 18 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gloucester Scorpions Soccer Club will be holding an information morning on Sunday, February 25 to assist anyone interested in joining the club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.