Gloucester Scorpions to hold information day for prospective players

Gloucester Scorpions Soccer Club will be holding an information morning on Sunday, February 25 to assist anyone interested in joining the club.
To be held at the Gloucester Soccer Complex on Boundary Road, the morning kicks off at 9am with a barbecue breakfast followed by a Q&A session from 9:30-10am.
According to club president, John Hughes, the morning will provide an opportunity to introduce potential players to the club.
"Basically it's a 'come and try' for kids that haven't played before, and even some who have, and to get parents involved," John said.
The club has three teams entered into the Football Mid North Coast competition, with an under 11s, under 12s, and senior team all shaping up for the season ahead.
However, the club is looking to bolster the playing roster for the local "in-town" Saturday morning competition, which is looking to field teams in age divisions ranging from 5 to 18 years.
One particular area the club is looking to expand is the number of female players involved in the sport.
"There's a big push this year for females in soccer, whether they be players or administrators or whatever, and we just want to enhance that proposition with the local residents," John said.
"We're also running referees courses, we'll get more info out on that.
"We've got some names now for ladies refereeing which will be really good."
The push for greater female engagement in the sport is on the rise, not just in Gloucester, but across the country and internationally.
Following on from the success of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, there has been a surge in interest from girls and young women keen to emulate the heroics of the Matildas.
It's probably the biggest growing sport around at this point in time.- Gloucester Scorpions Soccer Club president, John Hughes
The club is hoping that some of that world cup fervour inspires girls in Gloucester to lace up the boots.
Also on the club's wish-list is bringing more sponsors into their Saturday morning competition.
"We are looking for sponsors. We've got the travelling team sponsored already with Turner Freeman, but we're still looking for sponsors for the local teams as well," John said.
