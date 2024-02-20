Rotary Club honours Di Relf with prestigious Paul Harris Fellow award

Di Relf may be more used to helping out others, but Gloucester Rotary Club has taken it upon themselves to thank her on behalf of the community.
On the evening of February 13, Di was presented with the Paul Harris Fellow award at a surprise ceremony held at the Roundabout Inn.
More than thirty people were on hand for the occasion with the award presented by Rotary Area Governor of District 9660, Laurie Easter.
According to Rotary Club member, Valda Baron, even the usually unflappable Di couldn't help but be caught up in the emotion of the moment.
"She was overwhelmed and very proud," Valda said.
"Di doesn't show a lot of emotion, she tends to keep it all in, but you could tell by the shock on her face when she was called up."
The award is the highest honour given by Rotary and is presented in recognition for outstanding contributions to the community. When Di was nominated for the award the motion was met with unanimous approval.
However, ensuring she was present for the announcement proved a little more tricky, with the operation involving an element of friendly deception.
Club president, Mo Hjorth had Rotary members visit the Community Shop to purchase outfits for the upcoming "everything old is new again" themed board changeover in June.
Following an eventful shopping spree, Di and the rest of the Community Shop staff were invited to join the Rotarians for dinner at the Roundabout Inn. Once there, she was presented with the award.
The Paul Harris Fellow award is given out sparingly, and even less frequently to those outside the organisation. However, Gloucester Rotary president, Mo Hjorth said that in Di's case it was more than justified.
"I have never heard of anybody giving one to a non-Rotarian and I was quite happy when I found out that we could, because I think Di Relf absolutely deserves it," Mo said.
"The whole idea of the Paul Harris award is that you find somebody who serves the people above themselves, and I think that's exactly what she does."
Di has been a part of the Community Shop since it opened its doors in 2019 and during that time has organised funding for a range of local organisations such as Starlight Foundation, Leukaemia Foundation, Scouts, Beyond Blue, along with most sporting clubs and schools within the area.
What she does for this community she does very quietly - she doesn't ask for any reward, she just gets on and does it.- Gloucester Rotary Club president, Mo Hjorth speaking about Di Relf
It is estimated the shop has donated over $100,000 since it began operations.
As Mo Hjorth explains, it was more than just Di's involvement with the community shop that contributed to her receiving the award.
"It's not just the community shop. She worked tirelessly at the tennis club and without her those tournaments probably wouldn't have been as successful as they were," Mo said.
"What she does for this community she does very quietly - she doesn't ask for any reward, she just gets on and does it."
